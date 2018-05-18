Billboard Music Awards 2018: See the Celeb Seating Chart!

There are going to be so many celebs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards this weekend and these photos of the seating cards inside the venue are giving us an idea of who will be sitting together during the show!

Shawn Mendes has a “special guest” seating card next to him, so we are excited to see just who this guest will be. His rumored girlfriend Hailey Baldwin has a seat about seven seats away in the same row.

The Spy Who Dumped Me co-stars Rebel Wilson and Mila Kunis will be sitting together and new dad John Legend will be sitting in front of the Jackson family.

See more seating placements in the gallery and tune in for the BBMAs on Sunday night (May 20) at 8pm ET on NBC.