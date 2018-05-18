Top Stories
Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 5:38 pm

Billboard Music Awards 2018: See the Celeb Seating Chart!

There are going to be so many celebs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards this weekend and these photos of the seating cards inside the venue are giving us an idea of who will be sitting together during the show!

Shawn Mendes has a “special guest” seating card next to him, so we are excited to see just who this guest will be. His rumored girlfriend Hailey Baldwin has a seat about seven seats away in the same row.

The Spy Who Dumped Me co-stars Rebel Wilson and Mila Kunis will be sitting together and new dad John Legend will be sitting in front of the Jackson family.

See more seating placements in the gallery and tune in for the BBMAs on Sunday night (May 20) at 8pm ET on NBC.
billboard music awards seating chart 01
billboard music awards seating chart 02
billboard music awards seating chart 03
billboard music awards seating chart 04
billboard music awards seating chart 05
billboard music awards seating chart 06
billboard music awards seating chart 07
billboard music awards seating chart 08
billboard music awards seating chart 09
billboard music awards seating chart 10
billboard music awards seating chart 11
billboard music awards seating chart 12
billboard music awards seating chart 13
billboard music awards seating chart 14
billboard music awards seating chart 15
billboard music awards seating chart 16
billboard music awards seating chart 17

Photos: Getty
