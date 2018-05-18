Billie Lourd Set to Return For 'American Horror Story' Season 8!

Billie Lourd is headed back to American Horror Story!

It was just announced that the 24-year-old actress will be rejoining the show for its eighth season.

Not much is known about the season, except that it is set some 18 months in the future and may be titled American Horror Story: Radioactive.

Billie previously starred in the series’ seventh season.

It was also revealed that Billie has joined the cast of the Olivia Wilde-directed flick Booksmart.

Billie will star opposite Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein in the film that follows two high school academic superstars who set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.