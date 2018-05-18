Top Stories
Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 6:49 pm

Blake Lively Clarifies the Spelling of Daughter Inez's Name

Blake Lively Clarifies the Spelling of Daughter Inez's Name

Blake Lively is setting the record straight about the spelling of her daughter Inez‘s name!

The 30-year-old actress revealed that the name is spelled with a “z,” as opposed to the widely believed “s.”

“I had a new baby, Inez, with a ‘z’ even though everyone says it’s with an ‘s.’ I don’t know why, please tell Wikipedia,” Blake told People.

Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed Inez back in September of 2016. The little girl made her red carpet debut during Ryan‘s Walk of Fame ceremony.

The couple are also parents to 3-year-old daughter James.

