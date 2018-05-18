BTS: 'Love Yourself: Tear' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

It’s finally here… BTS have dropped their highly anticipated new album Love Yourself: Tear!

The South Korean boy band – aka Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – released the expressive 11-track project on Friday (May 18).

It includes the already released “Singularity” as an intro, as well as a collaboration with Steve Aoki, “The Truth Untold.”

Love Yourself: Tear is the group’s third LP, and part two of their Love Yourself series following last year’s Love Yourself: Her EP.

BTS will perform “Fake Love” at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday. They are also nominated for their second Top Social Artist award.

“This time around, it’s about honesty and love,” RM told ET about the album. “Sometimes we just turn away from some sort of situations, because in love and life, it’s not like a fairytale. We always have a dark side, so we want to talk about like, the dark sides of love. … [It's] kind of deep.”

Listen to Love Yourself: Tear below! You can also download it on iTunes.