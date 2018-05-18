Dakota Johnson Keeps It Comfy & Chic for Her Coffee Run!

Dakota Johnson is all smiles while picking up an iced coffee!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress – who is dating Coldplay‘s Chris Martin – was spotted out and about on Friday (May 18) in Studio City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

She rocked a super cute look featuring a beige sweater, black skirt, a pair of printed sneakers, and black sunglasses, styling her hair in a partial updo.

ICYMI, check out the first-look photos of Dakota in her upcoming horror movie Suspiria.

15+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson grabbing coffee…