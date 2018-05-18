Top Stories
Fri, 18 May 2018 at 11:05 pm

Danielle Brooks, Laura Prepon & 'OITNB' Cast Stop By Netflix FYSee Event!

The cast of Orange Is The New Black reunited for a Netflix FYSee event!

The group, including Danielle Brooks and Laura Prepon, stepped out at the event on Friday (May 18) at the Crosby St. Hotel in New York City.

The duo was also joined by their castmates Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, Dascha Polanco and Selenis Leyva.

The show’s fifth season is currently under consideration for an Emmy nomination.

OITNB‘s sixth season does not yet have a release date, but filming wrapped back in February.

