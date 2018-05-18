Demi Lovato & Clean Bandit: 'Solo' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Demi Lovato and Clean Bandit have teamed up for a hot new single!

The 25-year-old entertainer and the British band just dropped their new song “Solo”!

This is the second collab Demi has dropped this week.



Demi joined Christina Aguilera on her powerful new ballad “Fall in Love.”

Listen to “Solo” below!

