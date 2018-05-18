Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Demi Lovato & Clean Bandit: 'Solo' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Demi Lovato and Clean Bandit have teamed up for a hot new single!

The 25-year-old entertainer and the British band just dropped their new song “Solo”!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

This is the second collab Demi has dropped this week.

Demi joined Christina Aguilera on her powerful new ballad “Fall in Love.”

You can download Demi and Clean Bandit‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Solo” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
