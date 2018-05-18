Elton John Performs Final Vegas Show Ahead of Royal Wedding

Elton John takes his final bow during the last show of his Vegas residency The Million Dollar Piano on Thursday (May 17) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The legendary entertainer has completed his residency in Vegas ahead of his retirement from performing. He will soon embark on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which kicks off in September.

Elton is expected to perform at the royal wedding this weekend for Prince Harry. The singer was a longtime friend of his mother Princess Diana.

During his time in Vegas, Elton performed 450 show for more than 1.8 million fans.