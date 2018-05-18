Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover & More Bring 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' to London!

Emilia Clarke keeps it cute and sophisticated while striking a pose at the photo call for her anticipated film Solo: A Star Wars Story held at The Trafalgar Hotel on Friday (May 18) in London, England.

The 31-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Joonas Suotamo, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as director Ron Howard and Chewbacca.

Emilia and the Solo cast are back to promoting the flick, which hits theaters on Friday (May 25), after presenting it at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival earlier in the week.

FYI: Emilia is wearing a top and skirt from the Michael Kors Collection. Donald is wearing a Bottega Veneta knit top and pants.