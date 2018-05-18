Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April &amp; Arizona?

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 12:31 pm

Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover & More Bring 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' to London!

Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover & More Bring 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' to London!

Emilia Clarke keeps it cute and sophisticated while striking a pose at the photo call for her anticipated film Solo: A Star Wars Story held at The Trafalgar Hotel on Friday (May 18) in London, England.

The 31-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Joonas Suotamo, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as director Ron Howard and Chewbacca.

Emilia and the Solo cast are back to promoting the flick, which hits theaters on Friday (May 25), after presenting it at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival earlier in the week.

FYI: Emilia is wearing a top and skirt from the Michael Kors Collection. Donald is wearing a Bottega Veneta knit top and pants.
Just Jared on Facebook
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 01
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 02
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 03
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 04
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 05
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 06
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 07
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 08
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 09
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 10
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 11
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 12
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 13
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 14
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 15
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 16
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 17
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 18
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 19
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 20
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 21
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 22
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 23
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 24
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 25
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 26
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 27
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 28
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 29
emilia clarke alden ehrenreich donald glover more bring solo a star wars story to london 30

Credit: Stuart C. Wilson; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Joonas Suotamo, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr