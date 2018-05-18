Emily Ratajkowski Sports Lacy Dress for ABB Formula E Dinner in Berlin

Emily Ratajkowski looks stunning at the ABB Formula E Dinner!

The 26-year-old model stepped out for the event held ahead of the BMW i Berlin E-Prix at China Club on Friday (May 18) in Berlin, Germany.

She showed off her figure in a lacy black and white sleeveless dress, which she paired with black heels, a nude and black clutch, and gold accessories.

“Versace Versace Versace,” Emily captioned the Instagram photo below.

Last week, Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard coupled up for lunch in New York City. The two got married at the end of February after a few weeks of dating.