Fri, 18 May 2018 at 7:57 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Sports Lacy Dress for ABB Formula E Dinner in Berlin

Emily Ratajkowski Sports Lacy Dress for ABB Formula E Dinner in Berlin

Emily Ratajkowski looks stunning at the ABB Formula E Dinner!

The 26-year-old model stepped out for the event held ahead of the BMW i Berlin E-Prix at China Club on Friday (May 18) in Berlin, Germany.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

She showed off her figure in a lacy black and white sleeveless dress, which she paired with black heels, a nude and black clutch, and gold accessories.

“Versace Versace Versace,” Emily captioned the Instagram photo below.

Last week, Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard coupled up for lunch in New York City. The two got married at the end of February after a few weeks of dating.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski

