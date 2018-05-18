Erin & Sara Foster Team Up with Katharine McPhee at Saks Power Dressing Discussion!

Erin and Sara Foster happily strike a pose alongside Katharine McPhee at Saks at Saks Fifth Avenue on Friday (May 18) in New York City.

The sister-duo and Katharine, who is currently dating their father David, took part in a panel discussion on power dressing with Bumble and designer Andrea Lieberman.

The evening before, Erin and Sara hosted The Saks Social – Saks’ annual summer kick-off cocktail party―to celebrate the upcoming Bumble Hive at Saks Fifth Avenue pop-up at the New York flagship.

Saks’ fifth floor was transformed into a beach paradise, complete with Saks and Bumble branded beach balls, elevators filled with MONTAUK BREWING COMPANY beer, an inspirational postcard wall, surf boards, COCO & CO coconuts and more.