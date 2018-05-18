Fifth Harmony Premiere Their Final Music Video: 'Don't Say You Love Me' - Watch Here!
It’s farewell for now…
Fifth Harmony have released the official music video for “Don’t Say You Love Me” off of their self-titled 2017 album.
“Thank you for an incredible journey. We love you, Harmonizers! ❤️❤️,” the group – Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei – captioned with their Twitter post for the video.
The clip closes with the four of them individually walking out a door. That symbolic door cracks open at the very end, however, teasing the possibility of a reunion down the road.
Just last week, 5H shared their thoughts after their last show together.
Fifth Harmony – ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ (Music Video)