Fifth Harmony Premiere Their Final Music Video: 'Don't Say You Love Me' - Watch Here!

It’s farewell for now…

Fifth Harmony have released the official music video for “Don’t Say You Love Me” off of their self-titled 2017 album.

“Thank you for an incredible journey. We love you, Harmonizers! ❤️❤️,” the group – Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei – captioned with their Twitter post for the video.

The clip closes with the four of them individually walking out a door. That symbolic door cracks open at the very end, however, teasing the possibility of a reunion down the road.

Just last week, 5H shared their thoughts after their last show together.



Fifth Harmony – ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ (Music Video)