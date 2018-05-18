Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Step Out for Double Date in WeHo!

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba enjoy a night out with their leading men!

The actresses were joined by their husbands Dwyane Wade and Cash Warren as they grabbed dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Thursday night (May 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Gabrielle and Dwyane rocked all denim outfits while Jessica looked pretty in a denim jacket and black skirt for their double date.

Gabrielle and Jessica have been busy filming the Bad Boys spinoff series L.A.’s Finest, but unfortunately the show was passed on by NBC.

