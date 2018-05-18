Top Stories
Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 3:56 pm

Here's the Latest on Halle Berry's Divorce from Olivier Martinez

Here's the Latest on Halle Berry's Divorce from Olivier Martinez
  • Halle Berry is due for a court appearance next month for her divorce from Olivier Martinez, which was finalized two years ago – TMZ
  • Get to know the Miss Teen USA contestants – Just Jared Jr
  • Elton John had special guests at his final Vegas show – Lainey Gossip
  • Great news for fans of Lin-Manuel MirandaDListed
  • Amber Rose gets candid about a whole lot of things – TooFab
  • You’ve gotta listen to Demi Lovato‘s new song – Towleroad
  • All the heartwarming things One Direction has said about each other since the hiatus began – J-14
  • On Thursday night, Ray-Ban celebrated its first store in Los Angeles with a performance from Justine Skye and also in attendance were DJ duo Simi & Haze. The store is located at The Grove! See photos from the event in the gallery.
Just Jared on Facebook
justine skye ray ban event 01
justine skye ray ban event 02
justine skye ray ban event 03
justine skye ray ban event 04
justine skye ray ban event 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Halle Berry, Newsies, Olivier Martinez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr