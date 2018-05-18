Fri, 18 May 2018 at 3:56 pm
Here's the Latest on Halle Berry's Divorce from Olivier Martinez
- Halle Berry is due for a court appearance next month for her divorce from Olivier Martinez, which was finalized two years ago – TMZ
- Get to know the Miss Teen USA contestants – Just Jared Jr
- Elton John had special guests at his final Vegas show – Lainey Gossip
- Great news for fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda – DListed
- Amber Rose gets candid about a whole lot of things – TooFab
- You’ve gotta listen to Demi Lovato‘s new song – Towleroad
- All the heartwarming things One Direction has said about each other since the hiatus began – J-14
- On Thursday night, Ray-Ban celebrated its first store in Los Angeles with a performance from Justine Skye and also in attendance were DJ duo Simi & Haze. The store is located at The Grove! See photos from the event in the gallery.
Posted to: Halle Berry, Newsies, Olivier Martinez
