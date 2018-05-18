Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 11:15 am

Here's Why Jason Bateman Has No Clue What Happens on 'Arrested Development' This Season

Here's Why Jason Bateman Has No Clue What Happens on 'Arrested Development' This Season

Jason Bateman steps out for an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Friday (May 18).

The 49-year-old actor opened up about the upcoming season of Arrested Development and how he needed to shoot scenes for episodes out of order due to his shooting schedule for Ozark.

“I have no idea [what happens this season]. Almost in truth. The way we have to get everybody to work on the show over the course of six months, given all the other stuff we’re doing, we have to do all of my scenes before really the whole shooting is done. Mitch was writing scenes from episodes he hasn’t even written yet for my character because I had to go away and start Ozark again,” he explained.
jason bateman ellen degeneres show 01
jason bateman ellen degeneres show 02
jason bateman ellen degeneres show 03

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
