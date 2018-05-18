Idina Menzel Gets Into a Disguise for 'Undercover Boss' (Photos)

Idina Menzel is going undercover tonight for an episode of Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition and you can check out her disguise right here!

The Tony-winning actress is going incognito as “Helen” to meet up with aspiring singers and learn about their struggles.

At one point during the episode, Idina lets her disguise slip when she decides to sing “Let It Go” from Frozen for a group of children.

Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET tonight (May 18) on CBS to watch what goes down!