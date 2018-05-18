Top Stories
Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 5:10 pm

Idina Menzel Gets Into a Disguise for 'Undercover Boss' (Photos)

Idina Menzel Gets Into a Disguise for 'Undercover Boss' (Photos)

Idina Menzel is going undercover tonight for an episode of Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition and you can check out her disguise right here!

The Tony-winning actress is going incognito as “Helen” to meet up with aspiring singers and learn about their struggles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Idina Menzel

At one point during the episode, Idina lets her disguise slip when she decides to sing “Let It Go” from Frozen for a group of children.

Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET tonight (May 18) on CBS to watch what goes down!
Just Jared on Facebook
idina menzel undercover boss 01
idina menzel undercover boss 02
idina menzel undercover boss 03
idina menzel undercover boss 04
idina menzel undercover boss 05
idina menzel undercover boss 06
idina menzel undercover boss 07
idina menzel undercover boss 08
idina menzel undercover boss 09
idina menzel undercover boss 10
idina menzel undercover boss 11
idina menzel undercover boss 12
idina menzel undercover boss 13
idina menzel undercover boss 14
idina menzel undercover boss 15
idina menzel undercover boss 16
idina menzel undercover boss 17

Photos: CBS, Getty
Posted to: Idina Menzel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr