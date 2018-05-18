Jennifer Aniston & Tig Notaro to Play Married Couple in Netflix Political Comedy

Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro are set to star in the upcoming Netflix original movie First Ladies!

Aniston is set to play the first female President of the United States with Notaro as her wife, The First Lady.

The political comedy is being written by Tig and her real-life wife Stephanie Allynne, based on their original pitch.

First Ladies is a political comedy about America’s first female President and her wife, The First Lady. When Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House, they’ll prove that behind every great woman… is another great woman.