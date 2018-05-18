Top Stories
Fri, 18 May 2018 at 6:17 pm

Joe Keery & Maya Hawke Film a 'Stranger Things' Scene Together

Joe Keery and Maya Hawke are hard at work on filming season three of Stranger Things!

The 26-year-old actor and the 19-year-old actress – who is the daughter of former couple Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman – were spotted on set on Friday (May 18) in Duluth, Ga.

The two appeared to be shooting a scene together. They looked deep in conversation as they walked to and from set.

Joe wore a green camo t-shirt with blue and white shorts, matching shoes, long white socks, and a pair of shades, and Maya sported a white tee with blue jeans and white sneakers. At one point, Joe had on a blue jacket to protect his costume.

A vintage Honda motorcycle was also seen parked outside the set.

Season three of Stranger Things is set to premiere on Netflix in 2019! See more set photos here.

15+ pictures inside of Joe Keery and Maya Hawke on set…

