Jordin Sparks Shares Adorable First Photo With Baby Boy DJ

Jordin Sparks has posted her first photo with her new baby boy Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., and it’s too cute!

The 28-year-old “No Air” singer took to Instagram on Friday (May 18) to share the sweet selfie with fans.

“My new normal,” she captioned the snap of the duo lounging around together. “I love it. Look at that face! He’s gotten so big already! 😍😭😍😭😍.”

Jordin and husband Dana Isaiah welcomed DJ into the world just over two weeks ago, and she walked the red carpet for the premiere her new movie Show Dogs just three days after that!

ICYMI, Jordin recently shared that DJ was born with his umbilical cord wrapped twice around his neck, though he’s perfectly healthy now.

Check it out below!