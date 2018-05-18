Top Stories
Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 3:11 pm

Jordin Sparks Shares Adorable First Photo With Baby Boy DJ

Jordin Sparks Shares Adorable First Photo With Baby Boy DJ

Jordin Sparks has posted her first photo with her new baby boy Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., and it’s too cute!

The 28-year-old “No Air” singer took to Instagram on Friday (May 18) to share the sweet selfie with fans.

“My new normal,” she captioned the snap of the duo lounging around together. “I love it. Look at that face! He’s gotten so big already! 😍😭😍😭😍.”

Jordin and husband Dana Isaiah welcomed DJ into the world just over two weeks ago, and she walked the red carpet for the premiere her new movie Show Dogs just three days after that!

ICYMI, Jordin recently shared that DJ was born with his umbilical cord wrapped twice around his neck, though he’s perfectly healthy now.

Check it out below!

A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Paul Archuleta; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Dana Isaiah, DJ Isaiah, Jordin Sparks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr