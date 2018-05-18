Top Stories
Fri, 18 May 2018 at 8:51 am

Kate Mara & Evan Peters Join Co-Stars at 'Pose' Premiere

Kate Mara & Evan Peters Join Co-Stars at 'Pose' Premiere

Kate Mara poses for a photo with husband Jamie Bell at the premiere for her new series Pose on Thursday (May 17) at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Also in attendance at the event were actors Evan Peters, James Van Der Beek (with pregnant wife Kimberly), Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, and Hailie Sahar.

Other stars stepping out for the event included Janet Mock, who directed an episode of the show, as well as American Crime Story‘s Cody Fern and Trust‘s Michael Esper.

Pose is the latest show from executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Alexis Martin Woodall. It premieres on FX on June 3!

FYI: Kate is wearing a Valentino dress. Jamie is wearing a Valentino suit.

Just Jared on Facebook
