Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 10:34 am

Kate McKinnon Brings Back Rudy Giuliani Impression on 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Kate McKinnon Brings Back Rudy Giuliani Impression on 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Kate McKinnon hit Seth Meyers couch on Late Night on Thursday (May 17) and brought back her hilarious impression of Rudy Giuliani!

The 34-year-old revealed that mimicking Giuliani on SNL earlier this month “wasn’t as hard” as she thought it would be because she shares “something in common” with him.

Namely, they both have very exaggerated facial expressions Kate admitted by proceeding to make a variety of facial expressions.

Kate also defends her choice of jogging headphones, reveals the downside of running errands while exercising and talks more about SNL.


Playing Rudy Giuliani on SNL Came Naturally to Kate McKinnon

Click inside to watch the rest of Kate McKinnon’s appearance on Late Night…


Kate McKinnon Was Bitten by an Iguana
Photos: NBC
