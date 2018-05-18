Kate McKinnon Brings Back Rudy Giuliani Impression on 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Kate McKinnon hit Seth Meyers couch on Late Night on Thursday (May 17) and brought back her hilarious impression of Rudy Giuliani!

The 34-year-old revealed that mimicking Giuliani on SNL earlier this month “wasn’t as hard” as she thought it would be because she shares “something in common” with him.

Namely, they both have very exaggerated facial expressions Kate admitted by proceeding to make a variety of facial expressions.

Kate also defends her choice of jogging headphones, reveals the downside of running errands while exercising and talks more about SNL.



Playing Rudy Giuliani on SNL Came Naturally to Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon Was Bitten by an Iguana