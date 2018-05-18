Lana Parrilla Says Goodbye to 'Once Upon a Time' Ahead of Series Finale

The series finale of Once Upon a Time is airing tonight (May 18) and the show’s star Lana Parrilla is opening up to fans in a farewell letter.

While many of the show’s stars left after season six, Lana is one of the few originals who stuck around for the final season.

“Dear Once Upon a Time fans, I would like to thank you all for your love and support over the last 7 years! I never could’ve imagined I would get to play an iconic Disney character in my career and who better than the Evil Queen herself!” Lana wrote on Facebook.

“ONCE’s EQ Regina Mills was so much more than a villain. She became a hero, an inspiration and one of the most influential characters on the show. She became MY hero. I learned so much from her and I will miss walking in her shoes. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to play Regina,” Lana added. “Thank you, thank you, thank you @adamhorowitzla @edwardkitsis @disney & @abcnetwork 💋 This experience has changed my life! Everyone please enjoy tonight’s series finale of Once Upon A Time! It’s a tearjerker so prepare yourselves! All my love.”