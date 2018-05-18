Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Enjoy a Low-Key Date Night

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone step out for a night on the town at the Bowery Hotel on Thursday (May 17) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actor and the 20-year-old model/actress kept a low profile while enjoying a date night in the Big Apple.

Leo and Camila were spotted in casual clothes while strolling around town together.

It was just revealed that Leo is in early talks to star as Ulysses S. Grant in an upcoming biopic with Steven Spielberg as the director, according to Deadline.