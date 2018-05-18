'Mean Girls' Broadway Cast Album - Stream & Download!

The complete Original Broadway Cast Recording for Mean Girls is out now and you can listen to it here!

The music for the Broadway show was written by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin and is Tony-nominated for Best Original Score.

The musical is running right now in New York City and it stars Erika Henningsen (Cady Heron), Taylor Louderman (Regina George), Ashley Park (Gretchen Wieners), Kate Rockwell (Karen Smith), Barret Wilbert Weed (Janis), Grey Henson (Damian) and Kerry Butler (Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George).

Get your tickets now to see Mean Girls on Broadway and listen to the music by downloading it on iTunes or streaming it below from Spotify.