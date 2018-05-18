Fri, 18 May 2018 at 11:26 am
Meek Mill Explains Why He is Cancelling His White House Visit
- A big celeb convinced Meek Mill not to meet with the president – TMZ
- Meet the contestants for Miss Teen USA 2018! – Just Jared Jr
- Leonardo DiCaprio may be making a movie with Steven Spielberg – Lainey Gossip
- Jimmy Kimmel asked strangers to name a book and they fail miserably – TooFab
- Camila Cabello sings half in Spanish for this new song – MTV
- Here’s everything you need to know about the Royal Wedding – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook