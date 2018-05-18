Meghan Markle Announces Who Will Walk Her Down Aisle at Royal Wedding

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Meghan Markle has asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle at her wedding to his son Prince Harry this weekend.

Meghan‘s father Thomas Markle is no longer able to attend the wedding due to his health. He underwent surgery on his heart this week following a heart attack earlier in the month.

“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way,” the palace said in a statement.

