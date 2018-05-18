Meghan Markle & Mom Doria Arrive at Cliveden House Hotel

Meghan Markle and her mom Doria Ragland make their way into the Cliveden House Hotel on Friday afternoon (May 18) in Berkshire, England.

The 36-year-old Suits actress will be staying at the hotel with her mother this evening ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday. She told reporters outside of the hotel that she was feeling “wonderful” ahead of her big day.

The final wedding rehearsal happened earlier that day and Harry and Meghan were spotted arriving together in the same car.

After the rehearsal, Harry was joined by his older brother and best man, Prince William, to greet well-wishers outside of Windsor Castle, the wedding venue.

FYI: Meghan is wearing a Roland Mouret dress.

