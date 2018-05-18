Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Omit This Part of the Royal Wedding Ceremony
Meghan Markle is following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton and Princess Diana.
Ahead of the Royal Wedding, it was announced that Meghan will be omitting a part of her vows to Prince Harry.
The palace confirmed that Meghan will be leaving out the traditional promise to “obey” her husband.
Instead her vows will go as followed: “I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”
Diana was the first to break royal precedent when she omitted in phrase “obey” in her vows to Prince Charles at their 1981 wedding.