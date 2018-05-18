Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Stars Dish on Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle has invited the cast of Suits to attend the Royal Wedding this weekend and some of her co-stars are spilling on the exciting event!

Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Rick Hoffman stopped by The Today Show, on location outside of Windsor Castle, on Friday morning (May 18) in Windsor, England.

The actors confirmed that they all knew Meghan was dating Prince Harry before the rest of the world.

Gina said that she was surprised to receive an invitation to the wedding, despite being a close friend of Meghan‘s for years. “I was [shocked],” she said, “I think you know, you hope, and I hope nothing but the best — as we all do — for her, this is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.”

“We worked together for so many years… we were with each other longer than we went to high school,” Sarah said. “This is a wonderful family affair.”