Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April &amp; Arizona?

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 9:18 am

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Stars Dish on Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Stars Dish on Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle has invited the cast of Suits to attend the Royal Wedding this weekend and some of her co-stars are spilling on the exciting event!

Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Rick Hoffman stopped by The Today Show, on location outside of Windsor Castle, on Friday morning (May 18) in Windsor, England.

The actors confirmed that they all knew Meghan was dating Prince Harry before the rest of the world.

Gina said that she was surprised to receive an invitation to the wedding, despite being a close friend of Meghan‘s for years. “I was [shocked],” she said, “I think you know, you hope, and I hope nothing but the best — as we all do — for her, this is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.”

“We worked together for so many years… we were with each other longer than we went to high school,” Sarah said. “This is a wonderful family affair.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Gina Torres, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman, Royal Wedding, Sarah Rafferty, Suits

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr