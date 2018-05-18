Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April &amp; Arizona?

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 1:10 pm

Melissa McCarthy Teams Up with Puppet Detective in 'Happytime Murders' Trailer!

Melissa McCarthy Teams Up with Puppet Detective in 'Happytime Murders' Trailer!

The restricted trailer for Melissa McCarthy‘s upcoming movie The Happytime Murders has been released!

The upcoming film is a filthy comedy set in the underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives with a shared secret, one human (McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together again to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show.

Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, and Elizabeth Banks also star in the film, set to hit theaters on August 17.

You can currently see Melissa on the big screen in Life of the Party.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: STXfilms
Posted to: Elizabeth Banks, Joel McHale, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr