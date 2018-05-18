Melissa McCarthy Teams Up with Puppet Detective in 'Happytime Murders' Trailer!

The restricted trailer for Melissa McCarthy‘s upcoming movie The Happytime Murders has been released!

The upcoming film is a filthy comedy set in the underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives with a shared secret, one human (McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together again to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show.

Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, and Elizabeth Banks also star in the film, set to hit theaters on August 17.

You can currently see Melissa on the big screen in Life of the Party.