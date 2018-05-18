Top Stories
Fri, 18 May 2018 at 2:31 pm

Parkland Students React to Santa Fe High School Shooting

Parkland Students React to Santa Fe High School Shooting

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., are voicing their powerful sentiments after learning about multiple fatalities by another shooter at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

The Parkland survivors and March for Our Lives activists took to Twitter on Friday (May 18) to share their sympathy and thoughts.

“Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this,” Emma Gonzalez wrote. “You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices.”

“We are fighting for you,” David Hogg shared, while Jaclyn Corin added, “My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town – Parkland will stand with you now and forever.”

Ten have been killed in the new shooting, and several others have been injured, CNN reports, adding that is the 22nd U.S. school shooting this year, and the third time in eight days that a gunman was on a school campus.

See more Parkland student reactions below.

Click inside to see the rest of the tweets…
