Parkland Students React to Santa Fe High School Shooting

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., are voicing their powerful sentiments after learning about multiple fatalities by another shooter at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

The Parkland survivors and March for Our Lives activists took to Twitter on Friday (May 18) to share their sympathy and thoughts.

“Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this,” Emma Gonzalez wrote. “You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices.”

“We are fighting for you,” David Hogg shared, while Jaclyn Corin added, “My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town – Parkland will stand with you now and forever.”

Ten have been killed in the new shooting, and several others have been injured, CNN reports, adding that is the 22nd U.S. school shooting this year, and the third time in eight days that a gunman was on a school campus.

See more Parkland student reactions below.

Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 18, 2018

We are fighting for you. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 18, 2018

Get ready for two weeks of media coverage of politicians acting like they give a shit when in reality they just want to boost their approval ratings before midterms. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 18, 2018

My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town – Parkland will stand with you now and forever. pic.twitter.com/ckVPxYi6qz — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

Our children are being MURDERED and you’re treating this like a game. This is the 22nd school shooting just this year. DO SOMETHING. https://t.co/Lc1IWYGssE — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

Treating it like a sports game you sick bastard. https://t.co/kY3a61x4aN — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School. Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations. Prepare to see students rise up and be called ‘civil terrorists’ and crisis actors. Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Donald Trump does not care about school shootings. Donald Trump does nothing to stop school shootings. Don’t talk to me about the ‘stop school violence act,’ because that does nothing to stop school shootings. Donald Trump does not care about you or your kids getting shot. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Not a single one of you should know me. Or any of my friends. But you do because we come from one of the hot school shootings of the month. Now we have another. Another community attacked that will only be further attacked by the NRA. Welcome to America, folks. This happens here. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Feel pain, grieve, be hurt and embrace it… but never give up hope. Things will be better. The world will be better. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

My heart is with everyone at Santa Fe High School. No student should have to fear for their life. No student should have to run from a shooter. No student should have to bury their friends. We are here for you. — Sofie Whitney (@sofiewhitney) May 18, 2018

This hurts me. No student should ever feel or think this way, but this is our reality. https://t.co/uI0ObQ9npl — Sofie Whitney (@sofiewhitney) May 18, 2018

I should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken to hear of the tragedy at Santa Fe. We cannot let this continue to be the norm. We cannot. — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) May 18, 2018

To everyone at Santa Fe high school ,I hope youre safe, I’m so sorry this is happening, and I’m so sorry that it continues to https://t.co/zLRbrizYiD one should be in the situation that youre all currently in. Im not going to say thoughts and prayers but instead policy and action — Sarah Chadwick (@Sarahchadwickk) May 18, 2018

Today is my last day of school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high and I find out there’s been a shooting in Texas at Santa Fe high school. My heart aches for them. 💔 — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) May 18, 2018

it’s been three months since my school was terrorized by an AR-15 on Valentine’s Day. And it breaks my heart, so much, that another high school, in Texas, has to go through what we went through. The heart wrenching after math of gun violence is pure devastation. — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) May 18, 2018

To the students of Santa Fe high school, I and the rest of Marjory Stoneman Douglas stand with you. We’re here for you. We understand 💔 — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) May 18, 2018

See this shooting in Texas all over Twitter brings flashbacks to Valentine’s Day. I can’t believe another school has to live what my friends and I went through. — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) May 18, 2018

Santa Fe, Stoneman Douglas stands with you. ❤️ https://t.co/j0opfQwDKP — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) May 18, 2018

Every time I see anything like this it feels like February 14th all over again.. https://t.co/ZevoONl4N5 — Tyah-Amoy Roberts (@xotyahmarie) May 18, 2018

Today when I read this news my heart immediately broke. As I looked up from my phone I realized that I myself was standing in the same hallway that I was in just three months ago when I was told to put my hands above my head and not to move. How many more?https://t.co/GsIWQrm03j — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) May 18, 2018

Hey @realDonaldTrump why don’t YOU bless us by stopping this epidemic of school shootings? You have a son. Imagine if he was running for his life while trying to dodge bullets. https://t.co/eHH7IhHQL4 — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) May 18, 2018

God, every time I hear about another shooting my heart explodes. It’s too much, ENOUGH is ENOUGH. The government doesn’t take our lives into consideration and it makes me sick. #SantaFeHighSchool my heart is with you. And I pray this country understands. #EnoughIsEnough — Carlitos / #STORIESUNTOLD (@cswaggyway) May 18, 2018