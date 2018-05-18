Paul Bettany Reveals Text He Sent Ron Howard to Land 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Role

Paul Bettany dished to Jimmy Fallon about the unconventional way he got his role in Solo: A Star Wars Story on last night’s (May 17) episode of The Tonight Show!

The 46-year-old actor revealed the audition process for his role of crime boss Dryden Vos was “humiliating” and that he basically “begged” for the part via text.

“Have you ever spent long winter evenings wondering why you’re not in the Star Wars franchise? I have,” Paul wrote to director Ron Howard in the text.

Ron replied, “LOL I’ll get back to you.” “It’s a true story,” Paul promised. “If you don’t ask, you don’t get. You gotta ask.”

Paul Bettany Thinks Meghan Markel Is a U.S. Sleeper Agent