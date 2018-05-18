Pete Wentz Steps Out After Welcoming New Baby Girl!

Pete Wentz is all smiles he leaves Alfreds Coffee on Thursday afternoon(May 17) in Studio City, Calif.

The 38-year-old Fall Out Boy member and new dad kept things comfy in gray sweats and checkered print sneakers as he stepped out for a solo coffee run.

Over the weekend, Pete announced that he and longtime love Meagan Camper welcomed their first daughter together – Marvel Jane.

Marvel is Pete‘s third child. He and Meagan welcomed son Saint in 2014. Pete also has a nine-year-old son Bronx with ex Ashlee Simpson.

