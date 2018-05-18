Pete Wentz Steps Out After Welcoming New Baby Girl!

Top Stories
Fri, 18 May 2018 at 7:00 am

Pete Wentz is all smiles he leaves Alfreds Coffee on Thursday afternoon(May 17) in Studio City, Calif.

The 38-year-old Fall Out Boy member and new dad kept things comfy in gray sweats and checkered print sneakers as he stepped out for a solo coffee run.

Over the weekend, Pete announced that he and longtime love Meagan Camper welcomed their first daughter togetherMarvel Jane.

Marvel is Pete‘s third child. He and Meagan welcomed son Saint in 2014. Pete also has a nine-year-old son Bronx with ex Ashlee Simpson.

