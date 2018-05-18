Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April &amp; Arizona?

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 12:41 am

Pharrell Williams & Camila Cabello: 'Sangria Wine' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Pharrell Williams & Camila Cabello: 'Sangria Wine' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams‘ song is finally out!

The 21-year-old singer and the 45-year-old producer/singer teamed up for the hot new summer jam “Sangria Wine.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

Camila and Pharrell first performed the new song on stage during her Never Be The Same Tour last month in Los Angeles.

You can download Camila and Pharrell‘s song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Sangria Wine” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Camila Cabello, First Listen, Lyrics, Music, Pharrell Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr