Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William Ahead of Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and his best man Prince William walk out of Windsor Castle to greet well-wishers ahead of the Royal Wedding on Friday afternoon (May 18) in Winsdor, England.

The 33-year-old royal will be tying the knot with Suits actress Meghan Markle on Saturday and the world will be watching!

Thousands of spectators are expected to line up outside of Windsor Castle to get a glimpse of Harry and Meghan on their wedding day.

