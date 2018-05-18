Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April &amp; Arizona?

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 1:39 pm

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William Ahead of Royal Wedding

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William Ahead of Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and his best man Prince William walk out of Windsor Castle to greet well-wishers ahead of the Royal Wedding on Friday afternoon (May 18) in Winsdor, England.

The 33-year-old royal will be tying the knot with Suits actress Meghan Markle on Saturday and the world will be watching!

Thousands of spectators are expected to line up outside of Windsor Castle to get a glimpse of Harry and Meghan on their wedding day.

Make sure to check out pics of Harry and Meghan arriving together for their final wedding rehearsal.
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry greets spectators prince william 01
prince harry greets spectators prince william 02
prince harry greets spectators prince william 03
prince harry greets spectators prince william 04
prince harry greets spectators prince william 05
prince harry greets spectators prince william 06
prince harry greets spectators prince william 07
prince harry greets spectators prince william 08
prince harry greets spectators prince william 09
prince harry greets spectators prince william 10
prince harry greets spectators prince william 11
prince harry greets spectators prince william 12
prince harry greets spectators prince william 13
prince harry greets spectators prince william 14
prince harry greets spectators prince william 15
prince harry greets spectators prince william 16
prince harry greets spectators prince william 17
prince harry greets spectators prince william 18
prince harry greets spectators prince william 19
prince harry greets spectators prince william 20
prince harry greets spectators prince william 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Harry, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr