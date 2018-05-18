Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 10:50 am

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Arrive for Final Wedding Rehearsal!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Arrive for Final Wedding Rehearsal!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit in the back seat of a chauffeured car while arriving for their final wedding rehearsal on Friday (May 18) at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

The engaged couple will be married in less than 24 hours and billions of people around the world are expected to watch the wedding!

Meghan and Harry are expected to spend the evening apart ahead of their wedding.

Make sure to check out the photos of military personnel doing a dress rehearsal for the wedding procession. It looks massive!
Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo; Photos: Getty, BackGrid USA
