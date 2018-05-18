Top Stories
Fri, 18 May 2018 at 11:53 pm

Prince Harry Will Wear a Wedding Band Unlike Prince William

Prince Harry Will Wear a Wedding Band Unlike Prince William

Prince Harry is doing things a little bit differently than older brother Prince William!

During the upcoming royal wedding, Harry and Meghan Markle will be exchanging rings, which William did not do with Kate Middleton.

Harry and Meghan will both place rings on each other’s fingers during the ceremony but William opted out of receiving a wedding ring at his ceremony in 2011.

While Kate did receive a band, William does not wear a wedding ring to this day.

Make sure to get all the details on the royal wedding and check out the full schedule for the day!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Royal Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr