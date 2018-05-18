Prince Harry Will Wear a Wedding Band Unlike Prince William

Prince Harry is doing things a little bit differently than older brother Prince William!

During the upcoming royal wedding, Harry and Meghan Markle will be exchanging rings, which William did not do with Kate Middleton.

Harry and Meghan will both place rings on each other’s fingers during the ceremony but William opted out of receiving a wedding ring at his ceremony in 2011.

While Kate did receive a band, William does not wear a wedding ring to this day.

