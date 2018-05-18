Rashida Jones Explains Why She Turns Down Big Movie Roles

Rashida Jones is opening up in the latest issue of digital magazine PorterEdit about her decision to avoid roles in major films to maintain a level of privacy.

Here is what the 42-year-old actress shared with the mag:

On avoiding roles in big films because she doesn’t want that level of fame: “I am pretty fierce about my privacy. I have made career choices to protect it. I stopped going after big movies because what comes with it is, they want you to be as famous as possible. I don’t have the constitution to battle that.”

On the sexism she has experienced when writing male and female roles: “When I was writing ten years ago, I took what is typically considered a male character and would give it to the woman. I’d get feedback saying, ‘She’s not likeable’. I would think, ‘So f****** what. Every guy isn’t likeable, until he is.’ Women are taught to be nice. Men are taught to be powerful. I want to find a way to tell stories from a woman’s perspective that doesn’t feel like it’s been put in the mouth of a woman by a guy.”

On her decision to leave the writers’ team for Pixar’s Toy Story 4: “That situation was complicated. You look at their track record and it was one woman directing one film in 25 years, and she was fired. But that doesn’t look different from most studios in Hollywood. All I can be is myself, and speak up and be honest when I feel things don’t reflect the world as it today. As a corporation, you will be held accountable.”

