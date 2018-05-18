Reese Witherspoon Is Pretty in Pink While Running Errands!

Reese Witherspoon is giving us major Elle Woods vibes!

The Big Little Lies actress looked pretty in a pink cardigan while stepping out to run errands on Friday (May 18) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Reese could be seen chatting on the phone as she headed in and out of some shops.

Earlier in the week, Reese launched her new series Meet My Mom!

The five-episode series centers around a chat between a celebrity and their mother – and Reese and her mother Betty star in the first episode!

Make sure to check out their conversation!