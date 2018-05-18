'Riverdale' Cast & More CW Stars Team Up for Upfront Party 2018!

The cast of Riverdale shares a table at the CW Network’s 2018 Upfront Party!

Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Charles Melton, Casey Cott, and Vanessa Morgan all attended the event held at Avra Madison Estiatorio on Thursday (May 17) in New York City.

They were joined by their co-stars Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, and Mark Consuelos.

Also in attendance were Roswell, New Mexico‘s Michael Vlamis, Jeanine Mason, Lily Cowles, and Nathan Parsons, In The Dark‘s Perry Mattfeld, and All American‘s Cody Christian, Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur, Bre-Z, and Michael Evans Behling.

Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins, Arrow‘s Stephen Amell, Black Lightning‘s China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Cress Williams, and Christine Adams, Dynasty‘s Elizabeth Gillies, Nicollette Sheridan, and Rafael De La Fuente, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom also stepped out for the party.

Charmed‘s Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery, Legacies‘ Danielle Rose Russell and Matt Davis, and Thirty Seconds To Mars were there to show their support as well.

FYI: Lili is wearing an Elkin dress with Chloe Gosselin shoes. Camila is wearing a Missoni dress with a L’Afshar clutch. Elizabeth is wearing Vitor Zerbinato.

50+ pictures inside of CW stars at the event…