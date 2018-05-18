Ryan Reynolds Beats Jessica Chastain's Staring Contest Record!

Ryan Reynolds keeps his eyes peeled to the camera while competing in a staring contest during an appearance on El Hormiguero on Thursday (May 17) in Madrid, Spain.

The 41-year-old Deadpool 2 actor competed to beat Jessica Chastain‘s record of 2 minutes and 2.32 seconds. He ended up setting a new record at 2 minutes and 37.2 seconds!

“Brolin was easy. But it took years of training to break @jes_chastain’s staring contest record,” Ryan tweeted.

Jessica replied, “There is no greater agony. #rematch.”

Ryan‘s co-star Josh Brolin was also there for the appearance.