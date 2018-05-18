Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April &amp; Arizona?

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 10:13 am

Ryan Reynolds Beats Jessica Chastain's Staring Contest Record!

Ryan Reynolds Beats Jessica Chastain's Staring Contest Record!

Ryan Reynolds keeps his eyes peeled to the camera while competing in a staring contest during an appearance on El Hormiguero on Thursday (May 17) in Madrid, Spain.

The 41-year-old Deadpool 2 actor competed to beat Jessica Chastain‘s record of 2 minutes and 2.32 seconds. He ended up setting a new record at 2 minutes and 37.2 seconds!

“Brolin was easy. But it took years of training to break @jes_chastain’s staring contest record,” Ryan tweeted.

Jessica replied, “There is no greater agony. #rematch.”

Ryan‘s co-star Josh Brolin was also there for the appearance.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan reynolds josh brolin el hormiguero 01
ryan reynolds josh brolin el hormiguero 02
ryan reynolds josh brolin el hormiguero 03
ryan reynolds josh brolin el hormiguero 04
ryan reynolds josh brolin el hormiguero 05
ryan reynolds josh brolin el hormiguero 06
ryan reynolds josh brolin el hormiguero 07

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Jessica Chastain, Josh Brolin, Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr