Fri, 18 May 2018 at 9:06 am

Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, & James Corden Debate Who is 'The Good, The Bad & The Ugly' for Hilarious Western Sketch

Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, & James Corden Debate Who is 'The Good, The Bad & The Ugly' for Hilarious Western Sketch

Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin are starring in a hilarious sketch alongside James Corden for the latest episode of The Late Late Show!

The guys are seen doing a reboot of the classic western movie The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, but things don’t go well when James realizes that he is “the ugly.”

Ryan is “the good” as he plays the superhero in Deadpool, Josh is “the bad” as he is the villain in the sequel (out now!), so that leaves James to be “the ugly.”

“You’re not that good, I’m the one who is good,” James tells Ryan. “I’m a loving father and husband, I’m active in my community, I give to charity.”

Ryan replied to say he does all that, plus he’s Canadian. Watch the full sketch below!
Photos: CBS
