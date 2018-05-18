Ryan Reynolds Reveals How [Spoiler]'s Cameo in 'Deadpool 2' Happened!

One of the highlights in Deadpool 2 is a major celebrity cameo that happens halfway through the film and Ryan Reynolds is opening up about how he got that celeb to appear in the movie!

We’re not gonna spoil it for anyone who hasn’t seen the film yet, so beware of reading any further.

Deadpool 2 is expected to smash records at the box office this weekend to earn the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated movie.

Click inside for spoilers on that special cameo…

So, who made that cameo?

Brad Pitt as Vanisher!

Brad Pitt plays the role of Vanisher in the movie! The character is part of the X-Force and is only visible after a failed parachute jump that ends with a crash into power lines. When he gets electrocuted, the audience finally sees that Brad is Vanisher.

“Well, I can confirm that that is Brad Pitt,” Ryan said in an interview with Collider. “I still don’t even know how we got him for the movie. I just wrote him a letter, and explained what it was we were doing. And the sort of premise behind it was how do we, what’s the most wasteful way to use the biggest movie star in the world? And it was through a character that is largely invisible and worthless throughout the movie. And then just having him show up for eight frames of footage. And I guess Brad found that funny, we all found that funny. And he said, yes. And the next thing you know he came and shot for about seven minutes. It took him longer to drink the coffee that he requested as payment.”

“And he’s just such a gentleman, and such a funny, charming human being. And parenthetical the biggest movie star on earth. And that was pretty exciting for all of us,” Ryan added.

Director David Leitch told Vanity Fair that Brad was originally in talks to play Cable, but the scheduling didn’t work out.

“We had approached Brad to play Cable early on, but with schedules, it didn’t allow us to cast him,” he said. “We left the door open and asked him, ‘If there’s something else down the line, would you take the call?’ He said yes. So we came up with this [Vanisher] idea, and Ryan reached out and asked, ‘Would you be interested?’ And he said yes, and was a great sport. He came out to play and was up for anything.”