Fri, 18 May 2018 at 7:08 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Coffee Bean Run

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Coffee Bean Run

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie step out to grab some cool drinks together!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model were spotted stopping by Coffee Bean on Friday morning (May 18) in Los Angeles.

Sofia showed off her toned torso in a black sports bra, black jacket, spandex shorts, white sneakers, dark rectangular shades, and a gold “Richie” necklace.

Scott opted for a green t-shirt with a matching belt, grey pants and sneakers, a cream baseball cap, and gold accessories.

ICYMI, last month, the two enjoyed a romantic getaway.
