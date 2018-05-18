Selena Gomez Reacts to Santa Fe School Shooting, Takes Aim at Congress

Selena Gomez has a message for Congress following the fatal shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

The 25-year-old “Back to You” singer took to Twitter on Friday (May 18) to voice her concern.

“I am at a complete loss for words watching yet another school shooting,” she wrote. “This time in my home state of Texas. Congress continues to do absolutely nothing and it’s infuriating.”

“My thoughts are with the families of #SantaFe who were supposed to be looking forward to summer break with their loved ones,” she added. “Please reach out to @everytown to see what you can do to help be a part of this movement that needs to get even louder.”

The horrific incident has also resulted in the season two premiere event for 13 Reasons Why getting canceled. Selena serves as an executive producer on the Netflix series.

