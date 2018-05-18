Fri, 18 May 2018 at 1:25 am
Shawn Mendes: 'Where Were You in the Morning?' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!
Shawn Mendes latest single is officially out!
The 19-year-old singer just dropped his emotional new song “Where Were You in the Morning?” and you can listen to it here.
The new song will be featured on Shawn‘s upcoming self-titled album that is set to drop next Friday.
You can download Shawn‘s new song – while also pre-ordering the new album – off of iTunes here.
Listen to “Where Were You in the Morning?” below!
Check out the lyrics inside…
