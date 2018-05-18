Top Stories
Fri, 18 May 2018 at 1:25 am

Shawn Mendes: 'Where Were You in the Morning?' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Shawn Mendes: 'Where Were You in the Morning?' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Shawn Mendes latest single is officially out!

The 19-year-old singer just dropped his emotional new song “Where Were You in the Morning?” and you can listen to it here.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

The new song will be featured on Shawn‘s upcoming self-titled album that is set to drop next Friday.

You can download Shawn‘s new song – while also pre-ordering the new album – off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Where Were You in the Morning?” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
