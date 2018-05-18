Top Stories
Fri, 18 May 2018 at 1:51 pm

Steven Tyler Admits He's Spent About $2 Million On Drugs In His Life on 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts'!

Steven Tyler Admits He's Spent About $2 Million On Drugs In His Life on 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts'!

Steven Tyler played a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” while making an appearance on last night’s (May 17) episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The premise of the game is that James gets to pick a disgusting item for the celeb to eat if they refuse to answer a juicy question. Steven also got to ask James questions and watch him chow down as well.

For his first question, Steven had to choose between having to eat head cheese or answer a question about how much he’d spent on drugs throughout his life. Steven opted for honesty, admitting to have spent, “about $2 million,” on illicit substances throughout the years, adding that he’d “snorted half of Peru.”

Later, Tyler also admitted to having hit on his daughter Liv Tylers‘ friend, Cameron Diaz, rather than eat a dried out caterpillar – Watch the hilarious segment below!


Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Steven Tyler
