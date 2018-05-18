Suits' Gabriel Macht & Wife Jacinda Barrett Attend amfAR Gala Ahead of Royal Wedding!

Gabriel Macht walks the carpet with wife Jacinda Barrett at the 2018 amfAR Cannes Gala held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday (May 17) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

The 46-year-old Suits actor was in England for the past few days while preparing for the Royal Wedding and he took a trip to France for the gala.

Some of the other members of the Suits cast appeared on The Today Show this morning to talk about their co-star Meghan Markle‘s upcoming wedding to Prince Harry. They will all be in attendance!

FYI: Jacinda is wearing a Pamella Roland dress.