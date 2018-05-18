Top Stories
Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 3:30 pm

Sutton Foster & Peter Hermann Film a 'Younger' Scene in Bryant Park

Sutton Foster & Peter Hermann Film a 'Younger' Scene in Bryant Park

Sutton Foster shares a tender moment with co-star Peter Hermann on the set of their TV Land series Younger on Thursday night (May 17) in New York City’s Bryant Park.

The actors are currently working on the fifth season of the show, which is set to premiere on June 5.

Sutton is also getting ready to release her upcoming album Take Me to the World, which will be released on June 1. You can listen to her new song “I’m on My Way / On My Way,” featuring her friends and an all-female group of musical theater students, below.
Just Jared on Facebook
sutton foster peter hermann younger bryant park 01
sutton foster peter hermann younger bryant park 02
sutton foster peter hermann younger bryant park 03
sutton foster peter hermann younger bryant park 04
sutton foster peter hermann younger bryant park 05
sutton foster peter hermann younger bryant park 06
sutton foster peter hermann younger bryant park 07

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Peter Hermann, Sutton Foster, Younger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr