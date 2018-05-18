Sutton Foster & Peter Hermann Film a 'Younger' Scene in Bryant Park

Sutton Foster shares a tender moment with co-star Peter Hermann on the set of their TV Land series Younger on Thursday night (May 17) in New York City’s Bryant Park.

The actors are currently working on the fifth season of the show, which is set to premiere on June 5.

Sutton is also getting ready to release her upcoming album Take Me to the World, which will be released on June 1. You can listen to her new song “I’m on My Way / On My Way,” featuring her friends and an all-female group of musical theater students, below.