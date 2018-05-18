Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 1:33 pm

SZA Drops 'Garden' Music Video Co-Starring Donald Glover!

SZA Drops 'Garden' Music Video Co-Starring Donald Glover!

SZA gets up close and personal with Donald Glover in the dreamlike video for her latest single “Garden (Say It Like Dat),” and you can watch it right here!

Directed by Karena Evans, who also helmed Drake‘s “God’s Plan” and “Nice for What,” the stunning four-minute clip was shot amongst the lush landscape of Maui and opens with SZA lying on the beach at night. She explores tropical gardens, majestic mountains, and cozies up to her man, played by Donald, in the forest.

At the end clip, SZA is joined by her mother Audrey Rowe, dressed in all white.

The gold-certified “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” is the latest release from SZA‘s platinum debut album Ctrl – Watch below!


SZA – ‘Garden (Say It Like Dat)’ (Official Video)
